Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $27.07, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.11% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 6.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.3 billion, down 17.17% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $52.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.59% and -9.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.21% lower. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.66.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

