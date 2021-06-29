Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $23.70, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had 0% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.7 billion, up 33.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $33.54 billion, which would represent changes of +1.9% and +23.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.45.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

