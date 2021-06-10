Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 6.39% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion, up 33.81% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $33.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.95% and +23.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.79% higher. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.