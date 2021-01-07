Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $21.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.5% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.36% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.70 billion, down 16.34% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.