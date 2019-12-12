Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $28.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.01 billion, down 12.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $32.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.04% and -10.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.24, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EPD has a PEG ratio of 3.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

