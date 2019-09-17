Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $28.99, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 0.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 3.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.70 billion, down 9.21% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $34.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.14% and -4.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.