Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.07, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 6.59% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.21 billion, up 29.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $50.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.71% and +24.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% higher. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.19, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.