Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.81 billion, up 18.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $44.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.1% and +10.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.29, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

