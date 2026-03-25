Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $39.00 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.77%.

The stock of provider of midstream energy services has risen by 5.79% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.9% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 7.81% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.18 billion, indicating a 14.5% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $52.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.02% and -0.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.47.

We can additionally observe that EPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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