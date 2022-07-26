Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EPD broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of EPD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that EPD could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider EPD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch EPD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.