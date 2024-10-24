Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $29.03, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has fallen by 0.96% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.32% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.66, indicating a 10% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.72 billion, reflecting a 14.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $56.36 billion, indicating changes of +6.72% and +13.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

We can additionally observe that EPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

