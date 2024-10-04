Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $29.70, denoting a +0.2% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.68, marking a 13.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.78 billion, indicating a 14.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $56.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.11% and +13.38%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enterprise Products Partners is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.95, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

