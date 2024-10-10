Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) standing at $29.25, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a gain of 0.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.39% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.68, indicating a 13.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.78 billion, up 14.89% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $56.37 billion, indicating changes of +7.11% and +13.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enterprise Products Partners is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.1, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that EPD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

