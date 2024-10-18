Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reached $29.18, with a +0.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.

The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has fallen by 0.88% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.82% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.78 billion, up 14.89% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.70 per share and a revenue of $56.37 billion, indicating changes of +6.72% and +13.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.25, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that EPD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.