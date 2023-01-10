Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.8% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.3 billion, up 25.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.35.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

