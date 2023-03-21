Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 5.53% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.16% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.8 billion, up 6.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $56.92 billion, which would represent changes of -0.79% and -2.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.55, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

