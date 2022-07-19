Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.28, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 6.44% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.16 billion, up 28.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $48.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.29% and +19.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.46, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.