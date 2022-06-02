Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $28.14, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 3.63% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 17.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.25 billion, up 29.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $48.92 billion, which would represent changes of +13.81% and +19.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.05, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.