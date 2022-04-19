Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $27.03, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 8.84% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.22% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.19% and +9.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.72, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

