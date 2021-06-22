Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $24.13, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion, up 33.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $33.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.9% and +23.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.16, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

