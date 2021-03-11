Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.30, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 8.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.37% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.81 billion, down 9.05% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $27.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.32% and +2.03%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.17, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

