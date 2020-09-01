Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $17.58, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 0.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.37 billion, down 20.03% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $26.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.58% and -18.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.2.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

