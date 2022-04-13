Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.72, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 9.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.19% and +9.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.53, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.