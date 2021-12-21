Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $20.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 5.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.31 billion, up 60.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $40.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.79% and +47.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.8.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.