Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $20.93, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 10% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.31 billion, up 60.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $40.08 billion, which would represent changes of +3.79% and +47.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.12.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

