Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.16, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 0.46% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.8 billion, up 6.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $56.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.79% and -2.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.36.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

