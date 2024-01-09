Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $26.89, denoting a +0.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services have appreciated by 2.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 1.54% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.71 billion, indicating a 6.85% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.82% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.14.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.