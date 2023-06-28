Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.22, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 3% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.07% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.3 billion, down 17.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $54.89 billion, which would represent changes of +3.17% and -5.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.64.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

