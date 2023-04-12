Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 3.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.8 billion, up 6.11% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $56.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.79% and -2.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.06, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

