Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $24.56, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.71% and +9.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.85.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

