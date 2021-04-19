Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $22.97, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 16.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.95 billion, down 7.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $28.83 billion, which would represent changes of -1.9% and +6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher within the past month. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.89, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

