Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $21.26, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.70 billion, down 16.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

