Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $17.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 8.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.37 billion, down 20.03% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $26.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.12% and -18.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower within the past month. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.52.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

