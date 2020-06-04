Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $20.40, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.69%.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.83 billion, down 17.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $29.75 billion, which would represent changes of -6.98% and -9.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher within the past month. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.04, which means EPD is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

