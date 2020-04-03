Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 39.12% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 28.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, down 7.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.49 billion, down 0.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $33.39 billion, which would represent changes of -0.47% and +1.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.43% lower within the past month. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.89.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

