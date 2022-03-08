Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion, which would represent changes of +5.71% and +9.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.67.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

