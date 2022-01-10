Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $23.56, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 9.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.31 billion, up 60.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.56, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.