Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reached $30.70, with no movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 8.36% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.69% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 6.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.19 billion, reflecting a 3.83% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.91 per share and a revenue of $57.77 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.18% and +2.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% increase. Right now, Enterprise Products Partners possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.83.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

