Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $27.58, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 3.84% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2019. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.80 billion, down 8.17% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $34.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.14% and -4.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.28.

We can also see that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

