Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.28, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 18.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.95 billion, down 7.11% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $28.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.84% and +4.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.17% lower. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.34.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



