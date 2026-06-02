Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $37.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.45%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a loss of 3.78% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 3.92%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.61%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.49 billion, indicating a 18.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $56.02 billion, signifying shifts of +12.03% and +6.51%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.52 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, finds itself in the top 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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