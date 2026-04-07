Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $38.41, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.81%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.18 billion, indicating a 14.5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $52.51 billion, representing changes of +6.02% and -0.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.24.

Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.