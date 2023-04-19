Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 7.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.8 billion, up 6.11% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $56.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -2.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.38.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

