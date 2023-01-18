Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 9.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.73 billion, up 29.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.38, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

