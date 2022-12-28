Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $23.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 2.59% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.3 billion, up 25.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $58.01 billion, which would represent changes of +17.62% and +42.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.