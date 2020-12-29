Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $19.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.70 billion, down 16.34% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $27.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.79% and -17.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.1.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

