Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $15.93, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 8.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.3% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.51 billion, down 18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $26.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.19% and -17.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.58.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

