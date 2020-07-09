Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $17.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 17.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 16.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.83 billion, down 17.43% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $29.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.51% and -9.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.72, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

