Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $22.36, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 0.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 16.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.81 billion, down 9.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $28.87 billion, which would represent changes of -1.9% and +6.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% higher within the past month. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.1, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

