Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $27.35, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 2.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 8.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.97 billion, down 13.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.39% lower. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.35.

We can also see that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.